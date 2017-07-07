TUF Finale Weigh-In Results: Michael Johnson, Justin Gaethje Ready To Fight

Share this:

Check out the weigh-in results for The Ultimate Fighter Finale, which is headlined by Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje, and airs live on FS1 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Two fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Main Event — Five-Round Bout

Michael Johnson (155) vs Justin Gaethje (155.75)

FS1 Main Card — 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Dhiego Lima (170.5) vs Jesse Taylor (171)

Marc Diakiese (154.5) vs Drakkar Klose (155.5)

Jared Cannonier (204) vs Nick Roehrick (205.5)

Brad Tavares (186) vs Elias Theodorou (186)

Jordan Johnson (205.5) vs Marcel Fortuna (205.5)

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images