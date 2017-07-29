UFC 214 Live Stream: Watch Daniel Cormier Vs. Jon Jones 2 Online

It’s a summer later than originally planned, but the much-anticipated rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones finally is set to happen.

The two light heavyweights will put their epic rivalry to the test when they enter the octagon Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif., for the UFC 214 main event. There’s a lot of bad blood between these two fighters, so the Honda Center should be rocking.

Tyron Woodley also will defend his welterweight title against No. 1 contender Damian Maia, Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino will vie for the vacant women’s featherweight title against Tonya Evinger and Robbie Lawler will battle Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

When: Saturday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET (main card starts at 10 p.m. ET)

