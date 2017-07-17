Was Conor McGregor Knocked Out In Sparring Match, As Pro Boxer Claims?

Share this:

Conor McGregor’s boxing career isn’t going well, according to one professional pugilist.

Former two-weight world champion Jessie Vargas claimed Saturday in an interview with villainfy media that one of McGregor’s sparring partners knocked him out during a recent session. Citing the pro boxers’ grapevine, Vargas claims Bradley Wheeler did the honors.

“The boxing world is small,” Vargas said. “It’s a small circle.

“I heard that they tried Bradley Wheeler but he knocked him (McGregor) out, so they had to push him away.”

Vargas also joined the chorus of fighters who are predicting Floyd Mayweather will beat McGregor on Aug. 26 in their highly anticipated bout.

“I’m looking forward to Floyd coming out with a victory by knockout in six, seven rounds. I have no doubt. I actually wanna put some money on it. It’s a 99 per cent win.”

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images