Watch Red Sox’s Wild Ninth-Inning Comeback In Walk-Off Win Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have been a resilient bunch all season, and the team continued that trend Friday night in its 5-4 win over the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox trailed their American League East rival 4-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, with Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman on the hill looking to lock up the save.

Mookie Betts kicked the inning off with a single, and Dustin Pedroia followed with an infield base knock of his own. Boston then stunned New York with a double steal, advancing the runners to second and third base.

Xander Bogaerts evened the score after trickling a ball to second base, which Ronald Torreyes promptly booted, allowing the Red Sox shortstop to reach base.

.@asben16 comes up with the bases loaded, nobody out and the game tied after an error by Torreyes brings in @mookiebetts! #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/bPNFeGnRlZ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 15, 2017

With no outs in the inning, the Yankees opted to intentionally walk Hanley Ramirez to load the bases. And with a walk-off opportunity in front of him, Andrew Benintendi earned the easiest RBI in baseball.

It’s safe to say it was an exciting night at Fenway Park in the Red Sox’s first game back from the All-Star break.

