Acura Teases IMSA Prototype Racer Ahead Of Monterey Car Week Debut

Acura has given us the first look at the Daytona Prototype international race car ahead of its official debut at the Monterey Car Week.

The Japanese manufacturer teased the DPi racer Tuesday in a video that includes interviews with Acura vice president and general manager Jon Ikeda and Art St. Cyr, president of Honda Performance Development and Acura Motorsports. The short teaser gave a glimpse of the design philosophy and development process used for the prototype.

Dubbed the ARX-05 — short for Acura Racing experimental, generation five, according to a press release — the car will utilize the same V-6 engine block as both the road and race-spec NSX, as well as various street legal Acura models.

Acura, which partnered with Team Penske to field the car in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will pull the camouflage off the ARX-05 on Aug. 18 at The Quali, A Motorsports Gathering — the DPi racer’s first of three appearances at Monterey.

The future will be here faster than you think. 8/18. 11:30 AM. The Quail. pic.twitter.com/KgBMClMxTf — Acura (@Acura) August 8, 2017

The ARX-05 also will be at the Aug. 19 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, and the Aug. 20 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.