Dont’a Hightower Sept. 25 Event To Benefit Diabetes Awareness; Tickets On Sale Now

NESN is proud to be the official media sponsor of New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower’s 3rd Annual Monday Night Football Watch Party, benefiting the American Diabetes Association, on Sept. 25 at Bar Louie in Foxboro, Mass.

Fans can join Hightower and his Patriots teammates for a night of fun and watching football while helping raise money to support nearly 30 million children and adults living with diabetes, as his mother, L’Tanya, does. The watch party has raised more than $80,000 to support the ADA’s critical research, information and advocacy efforts in New England and across the United States.

Buy tickets ($150 for 21-plus; $125 for under 21) at the ADA’s website. Every ticket includes a red-carpet photo with Hightower, one autograph ticket, a buffet and much more, including beverages for those 21 and up.