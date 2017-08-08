Floyd Mayweather’s Last Opponent Weighs In On Conor McGregor’s Upset Potential

Floyd Mayweather arguably is the best boxer of all-time. That’s the type of company you join when you’re 49-0 and have beaten some of the sport’s best for more than a decade.

Mayweather is about to fight UFC star Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. It’s Money May’s first bout against a mixed martial arts fighter, and his first fight of any kind since he beat Andre Berto by unanimous decision in Sept. 2015.

Berto, as the last man to step into the ring with Mayweather, gave his perspective on McGregor’s chances of pulling off an upset during a recent interview with MMAFighting.com.

“When it comes to Conor, I tell people he’s a star,” Berto said. “For some reason, under that pressure, under those lights, under that atmosphere, he knows how to rise to the occasion. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. He’s one of those special guys who really can thrive in these types of environments. I don’t really put too much past him.

“I’ve been able to see and go through a few of his fights, and really see how he really soaks up the atmosphere. He gets energy from it where a lot of people really break down, where a lot of people fold…

“If there’s a guy in the UFC or MMA who can (win against Mayweather), he’d be the one for sure.”

Oddsmakers aren’t giving McGregor much of a chance to hand Mayweather his first loss, but stranger things have happened, and the Irish star has been proving doubters wrong his whole life.

