Mets Announcer Goes On Funny Rant As ESPN Delays ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ Game

How can anyone describe “suspended animation” as well as Howie Rose?

The longtime New York Mets radio announcer ranted Sunday about ESPN delaying the start of the “Sunday Night Baseball” game between the Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The players and umpires were ready to play at Citi Field, but ESPN hadn’t given the teams the green light to throw the first pitch.

Rose then used the dead time to toss this beautiful verbal barb toward the “worldwide leader.”

I don't think Howie Rose enjoys broadcasting Sunday Night Baseball pic.twitter.com/XnGFKTnVmH — MLB Insider Dinger (@atf13atf) August 7, 2017

“The home plate umpire Tim Timmons, looking suitably disgusted, just took his mask off and kind of rests it against his left hip, as he helplessly stares near the Dodger dugout where said network stooge is holding all the cards,” Rose said. “So, suspended animation on the field right now. You’ve got nine Mets standing around, you’ve got the Dodgers’ lead-off hitter Chris Taylor standing — it really is ludicrous! But now and only now do we get the okay, and so we’re going to have a baseball game here tonight, about seven hours later than we should have.”

Never change, Howie Rose.

