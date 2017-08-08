MLB 2017 Postseason Schedule: Dates, Info For Playoffs, World Series

Enjoy the rest of summer while you can. But also understand that fall is coming and that the Major League Baseball postseason will be here before you know it.

MLB announced its 2017 postseason schedule Tuesday, complete with broadcast information. If the World Series goes seven games, like it did last year when the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in the Fall Classic, the MLB season will conclude Nov. 1.

The schedule for the entire playoffs is below.

2017 @MLB Postseason begins 10/3 with AL WC Game on @ESPN, followed by 10/4 NL WC Game on @TBSNetwork; 113th WS starts 10/24 on @MLBONFOX. pic.twitter.com/WSaS7znZUv — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 8, 2017

The MLB regular season wraps up Sunday, Oct. 1. Any necessary regular season tiebreaker games would be telecast exclusively by ESPN on Monday, Oct. 2.

Home-field advantage in the World Series will be awarded to the league winner with the better regular-season record. If the teams have the same regular-season record, standard playoff tiebreaker rules will apply, meaning head-to-head winning percentage during the regular season will be the next determining factor, followed by higher winning percentage in intradivision games.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images