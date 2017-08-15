NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Is Cavs’ Top Kyrie Irving Trade Target

The Cleveland Cavaliers want Kristaps Porzingis as a key signpost in their quest for the fountain of youth.

The New York Knicks forward is Cleveland’s primary target as it seeks to trade Kyrie Irving and build for the future, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday, citing NBA sources. But the Knicks won’t consider acquiring Irving for Porzingis unless Cleveland accepts Joakim Noah and the remaining three years of his $18 million-per-season contract as part of the trade.

Porzingis, 20, reportedly was on the trading block this summer, but rumors of his departure from the Knicks cooled after president Phil Jackson’s exit days after the NBA draft. Porzingis even told NBA.com’s Shaun Powell earlier this month he could imagine playing his entire career in New York.

Irving allegedly requested a trade in mid-July amid uncertainty over LeBron James’ future and reported friction with teammates. The Cavs reportedly have been shopping him around the NBA but haven’t received offers as favorable as they would have liked. Nevertheless, Cleveland expects interest to ramp up next month, as the 2017-18 season approaches, according to Wojnarowski.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images