With reports surfacing the NBA could bench TNT and sign a long-term contract with a different broadcast company, Charles Barkley made it known he, too, would leave his longtime home network.

The Association’s current media rights deal is set to expire after the 2024-25 season. With that, TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” a well-known studio program where Barkley has starred alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and host Ernie Johnson, also is operating with an undecided fate.

While appearing on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show” on Wednesday, Barkley shared how he structure his contract in a way that would allow him to leave should TNT not have the NBA’s media rights.

“It’s a really big deal, obviously, but I covered my ass, to be honest with you,” Barkley said on the radio show. “I just signed a 10-year deal two years ago, but one of the things I did, I put an opt-out after a couple years because I wanted to covered my ass when it comes to this situation.

“The one thing I did in my new contract, I’m two years into a 10-year deal and I said, ‘Wait a minute, now if you guys lose the NBA, I want to make sure I can get out of here.’ So I am actually in a really great position,” Barkley said.

Barkley said he did so because he knew Amazon and Apple would try to make a pitch to acquire the NBA’s rights. He didn’t foresee NBC making such a push — Forbes reported Wednesday NBC offered a $2.5 billion deal — but wanted to give himself an out given the uncertainty.

“I wanted to make sure if we lost the NBA in two years, I could be a free agent,” Barkley said. “So I’m sitting back, obviously I’m not worried or paying attention to it, but I’m waiting.”

Barkley stressed his appreciation for TNT. After all, he’s worked as a studio analyst since 2000. But he nevertheless would be willing to make such a move if a competitor outbids TNT.

“Hell yeah,” Barkley said.

TNT still will be home to the NBA for at least the 2024-25 season. But other networks clearly are putting on a full-court press for the league’s rights.