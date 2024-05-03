Patrick Beverley Gets Called Out For Behavior Toward Fans, Media

Patrick Beverley had sore-loser energy when the Bucks were eliminated in the playoffs, and the NBA community didn’t let his attitude toward fans and a media member go by so easily.

The Pacers closed out their first-round series against Milwaukee with a 120-98 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to win the best-of-seven series, 4-2. In the final minutes of Thursday night’s game, Beverley threw a basketball from the Bucks bench that hit an Indiana fan in the head. When the ball was thrown back at the 35-year-old, he threw it right back and hit another fan.

“Listen, I’ve done stupid stuff and I got criticized. That’s just wrong,” Charles Barkley said on the TNT postgame show, per Awful Announcing. “He’s gonna get suspended for that. And that’s gonna be a good one, too. ‘Cause he didn’t do it once. He did it twice.”

The veteran guard’s behavior wasn’t done when in his postgame interview, he kicked out ESPN producer Malinda Adams when she admitted she did not subscribe to his podcast. The disregard of a respected media member over a petty issue didn’t sit well with Adams’ colleagues.

Story continues below advertisement

“Veteran producer Malinda Adams happens to be one of the most respected and professional people we have at ESPN,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst posted on X. “Bev, you’re going to have to make a couple apologies for stuff tonight.

“Pat Bev going to have worked for free tonight the way the fines/suspensions are coming,” Boston Celtics play-by-play broadcaster Sean Grande posted on social media. “It’s always the ones who want to be shown respect, that never show it themselves. Malinda Adams is a veteran producer who’s earned her respect, Patrick Beverly just gave away a lot of his.”

“Disgusting display of unprofessionalism but those who have covered the NBA/teams Pat Bev has been on (there have been many) know these antics are unfortunately normal for him,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin posted on X. “Plenty of time to podcast now that your season is over, guy. Stop disrespecting people who are there to do a job. Enough.”

Veteran producer Malinda Adams happens to be one of the most respected and professional people we have at ESPN. Bev, you’re going to have to make a couple apologies for stuff tonight. https://t.co/KdQ0VuGoyg — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 3, 2024

Pat Bev going to have worked for free tonight the way the fines/suspensions are coming.



It's always the ones who want to be shown respect, that never show it themselves.



Malinda Adams is a veteran producer who's earned her respect, Patrick Beverly just gave away a lot of his. https://t.co/dLha0GEgTi — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) May 3, 2024

Disgusting display of unprofessionalism but those who have covered the NBA/teams Pat Bev has been on (there have been many) know these antics are unfortunately normal for him. Plenty of time to podcast now that your season is over, guy.



Stop disrespecting people who are there… https://t.co/Vf09r4ysKW — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) May 3, 2024

Beverley likely will have a response on his podcast, and the NBA could have a swift response to the guard’s actions toward fans. The soon-to-be free agent could expect a hefty fine and suspension this offseason.