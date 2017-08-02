One Falcons Linebacker Watches Super Bowl LI Loss To Patriots Every Week

We are sure many New England Patriots fans have watched the Pats’ Super Bowl LI comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons more times than they can count. But we doubt anyone has watched the game as much as De’Vondre Campbell.

The Falcons’ second-year linebacker recently spoke to Bleacher Report for a story on Atlanta’s preparation for the 2017 season, and as it turns out, Campell watches the game every week.

Yes, you heard that right. He watches every play from the devastating loss once a week in order to make sure he doesn’t let that happen again.

Per Bleacher Report:

And a second-year linebacker, in Campbell, who’s still rewatching the Super Bowl every damn week. Really. Listening to Future one week (“You Deserve It” is a go-to) and Jason Aldean the next (he loves how “authentic” country music is), Campbell deconstructs the loss.

His angle on every tackle. His depth on every drop. Campbell takes meticulous notes. He scribbles a star next to every bad play, vowing to never make that mistake again.

“That’s how you recover quickly,” Campbell says, “when you face it. When you sit there hiding from it… NFL Network ain’t hiding from it!”

The 24-year-old laments his pass interference penalty in overtime that put the ball on the Falcons’ 2-yard line, as well as spots where he didn’t spontaneously blitz Tom Brady. He also wishes he would have been more vocal when the team got complacent.

We certainly admire Campell’s dedication to his craft, but it might be time to put Super Bowl LI in the past.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images