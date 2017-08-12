Red Sox Wrap: Andrew Benintendi’s Monster Day Leads Boston Over Yankees

All of a sudden, the Boston Red Sox’s doubles lineup has turned into a home-run hitting behemoth.

The Red Sox blasted two home runs in Friday’s loss to the New York Yankees, but Andrew Benintendi made sure their power surge wasn’t in vain Saturday.

Boston’s left fielder smashed two three-run home runs in the Red Sox’s 10-5 win at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox tagged Yankees starter Luis Severino for 10 runs (eight earned), and left-hander Drew Pomeranz did the rest as Boston rebounded from Friday’s loss.

The Red Sox improved to 66-50 with the win, while the Yankees fell to 61-54.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Important.

The Red Sox could have let Friday’s meltdown affect their play Saturday, but instead, they bounced back to grab a key victory over their American East rivals.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Benintendi launched his second three-run blast of the game to give Boston a five-run edge.

ON THE BUMP

— Pomeranz continued his brilliant season Saturday. The Red Sox lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five in his 12th win of the season.

Gary Sanchez got New York on the board in the bottom of the first inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field.

The Yankees trimmed the Sox’s lead to two in the fifth when Didi Gregorius scored on a Jacoby Ellsbury ground out.

But that would be all they could muster off Pomeranz, as the Sox left-hander delivered another quality start.

— Brandon Workman relieved Pomeranz with two outs in the seventh and got Aaron Judge to pop out to end the frame. The righty also tossed a scoreless eighth.

— Robby Scott gave up back-to-back home runs to Chase Headley and Ellsbury to open the ninth inning. But retired the next three batters to end the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox put together a huge rally against Severino with two outs in the third inning. Mookie Betts laced a two-out two-run single to left field to plate Christian Vazquez and Jackie Bradley Jr. Betts’ single tied the game, and then Benintendi blasted a three-run home run to right field to give Boston a three-run lead.

— Benintendi struck again in the fifth when he launched his second three-run dinger of the game to stretch Boston’s lead to five. He went 2-for-5 with two homes and six RBIs for the game.

— Boston continued to pour it on in the fifth inning when Rafael Devers laced a two-run double to center field to grow the lead to seven.

— Betts went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

— Devers went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

— Mitch Moreland went 2-for-5 with a run scored.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Severino had allowed eight runs since the All-Star break before Saturday’s game.

Worst outing for Severino this year – 10 runs (8 earned) allowed. Previous high was six ER allowed vs HOU on 7/2 — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) August 12, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will conclude their weekend series with the Yankees on Sunday. Chris Sale will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Jordan Montgomery for New York. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images