Pablo Sandoval Saga ‘Really Frustrating’ For Red Sox’s Sam Kennedy

It’s safe to say Pablo Sandoval’s tenure with the Boston Red Sox wasn’t good.

Sandoval, now back with the San Francisco Giants, expressed his feelings in an essay published Monday on The Players’ Tribune, saying he was “lost” with the Red Sox and that Boston “just never felt like home.” Sam Kennedy, president and CEO of the Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management, was asked about the piece Tuesday during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, and he admitted it was “disappointing” to read.

“It was disappointing. It was really frustrating, because Boston, for me, it’s the only place that I would want to be. It’s the only place you guys want to be. It’s the best sports market on planet Earth,” Kennedy said. “But clearly, it’s not for everybody, and it wasn’t the right place for him, it wasn’t the right place for some other players who have come through here.

“So that was disappointing and frustrating. But look, if we don’t DFA Pablo and (Rafael) Devers doesn’t come up and (Red Sox president of baseball operations) Dave (Dombrowski) doesn’t make the deal for (Eduardo) Nunez, who knows?

“Maybe that was the key to this season and sort of turning things around.”

Sandoval signed a five-year, $95 million contract with Boston before the 2015 season after spending his first seven seasons in San Francisco, where he earned two All-Star selections and won three World Series titles. The third baseman struggled right away and undoubtedly will go down as a major bust, something Kennedy isn’t afraid to admit.

“It’s our fault. We’re the ones bringing these guys in and if it doesn’t work out, that’s on us — that’s on ownership, it’s on management — so we have to take responsibility for that,” Kennedy said. “The whole Pablo saga was just unfortunate. I wish it played out better, because he’s got a fun personality. He’s played well obviously in the postseason and we thought that would translate here, and boy, were we wrong.”

Well, at least it’s over.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images