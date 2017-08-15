Tiger Woods Had Five Drugs In His System On Morning Of DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods’ toxicology report from his DUI arrest on Memorial Day weekend was released Monday, and it sheds light on the struggles the 14-time major champion has been facing.

Woods had five drugs in his system on the morning of May 29 when he arrested on suspicion of DUI. Those drugs were: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC, according to the report that was obtained by ESPN.

Of those five drugs, two are heavy pain killers, two are heavy sleep aids and THC is the active ingredient in marijuana, which can be a sleep aid and help manage pain.

Woods issued a statement Monday.

“As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications,” Woods said, per ESPN. “Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance. I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I’ve made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me.”

Woods entered a not guilty plea last Wednesday and is expected to enter a diversion program as part of the plea agreement reached with prosecutors.

The 40-year-old was found asleep at the wheel of his car and failed multiple sobriety tests that were given by Jupiter, Fla., police. Woods blew zeroes on a breathalyzer test that was given once he was in custody.

The star golfer checked into a rehabilitation clinic shortly after the arrest and announced that he completed a program to help him deal with his addiction to prescription drugs.

Woods has not played golf since he withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 2.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images