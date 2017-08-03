Tim Duncan Would Be ‘Legit MMA Competitor,’ Ex-Spurs Center’s Trainer Claims

Tim Duncan is fundamentally sound enough to dominate yet another sport.

Jason Echols, the former San Antonio Spurs center’s personal trainer, insists Duncan would fare well on the professional MMA circuit. Echols explained to Bleacher Report’s Joon Lee on Wednesday how Duncan’s combination of size, athleticism and dedication make him a formidable kickboxer against opponents of all levels.

“(Duncan) would be a legit competitor,” Echols said. “For sure. He has a desire to learn and compete. He has the heart for it. He most definitely would be a competitor. I would highly encourage him not to. Being a retired Spurs player, I wouldn’t want him going out there and getting punched and kicked by some of those guys, but Tim would be a competitor.”

Echols last week used Twitter to share a video of he and Duncan kickboxing.

Many other Twitter users liked and shared the video, with some of them wondering what fighting Duncan would be like.

Here’s the answer.

“He’s an animal,” Echols said. “It’s a different thing than what you see out on the court. The more intense the training gets, the more calm he becomes, which you’ve seen on the court. The way he executes the movements, he’s a f–king monster.

“He’s my No. 1 student by far. Again, his athleticism and size and competitive spirit and his exposure to being an athlete. I jokingly said to someone else that it could be a cupcake-baking contest and he would win because he’s just good at whatever he does. The sophistication level of him absorbing the martial arts that we have is very, very high. It’s not hard for him to catch up with his capabilities.

Add the Octagon to the hardwood paint among places one wouldn’t want to face off against Duncan.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images