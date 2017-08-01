Tyron Woodley Demands Dana White Apologize, Threatens To Leak Sensitive Info

Dana White might want to reach out to Tyron Woodley — or else.

Woodley’s bout with Demian Maia at UFC 214 disappointed many people, including the UFC president. After Woodley retained his welterweight title via unanimous decision, White made headlines by describing the fight by using the same word everyone else was: “boring.” Unsurprisingly, Woodley is pretty upset with White’s criticism.

In case you haven’t seen them, here are some of White’s comments on the Woodley-Maia fight, which broke the UFC title fight record for fewest punches thrown:

White further criticized the bout in the post-fight press conference, going so far as to ask “Who wants to pay to see Tyron Woodley fight again?”

And that has Woodley pretty upset.

“If you’re going to publicly scrutinize me — Dana White, he needs to apologize to me,” Woodley said on “The MMA Hour” on Monday. “I’ve done nothing but good stuff for the sport. I’ve done nothing but be a good (role) model for the organization. I fight with (expletive) integrity. I covered your sport from the FOX desk a week before my fight. I always uphold my responsibilities with the organization.

“The word behind business is ‘man.’ You need to be a man, and owe me a public apology. And if I don’t get that, I’m going to start leaking some (expletive) that people don’t want to be out in the wind. I’m not kidding about that.”

Ultimately, what White said doesn’t upset Woodley nearly as much as how he said it.

“I don’t have an issue with Dana. But the thing about it is, be a straight shooter to me,” Woodley said. “That’s how I operate … you come and talk to me. If you thought I had a (expletive) fight? Come pull me to the side before going to the podium.”

Woodley might have a right to be upset. Still, blackmailing your boss probably isn’t the greatest idea.

