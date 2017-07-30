UFC 214 Daniel Cormier Vs. Jon Jones 2 Live: Results, Highlights, Analysis

The fight UFC fans have been waiting for finally is here.

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will put his title on the line Saturday night at Honda Center in the UFC 214 main event against heated rival Jon Jones.

The two were supposed to fight last summer at UFC 200, but Jones failed a drug test and later was suspended for a year. But Jones did get the better of Cormier when they faced off in January 2015.

In addition to that fight, there also will be the welterweight title bout between champion Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia, as well as the women’s featherweight title fight between Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Tonya Evinger.

The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET, but fans can enjoy plenty of preliminary fights in the meantime.

We will have real-time results for every UFC 214 fight, as well as round-by-round analysis for Cormier vs. Jones, Woodley vs. Maia and Cyborg vs. Evinger right here on our live blog. You also can watch all the action here.

Main Card

Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia

Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger

Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone

Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir

FXX Prelims

Ricardo Lamas vs. Jason Knight

Aljamain Sterling vs. Renan Barao

Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega

Calvin Kattar def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) BIg right from @CalvinKattar but Fili eats it! #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/RH9a3ky4gC — #UFC214 (@ufc) July 30, 2017 UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims

Alexandra Albu def. Kailin Curran via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jarred Brooks def. Eric Shelton via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Quick hands from @Showtime1MMA knocks Brooks to the canvas here in round 3! pic.twitter.com/EHikhpoiD7 — #UFC214 (@ufc) July 29, 2017

Drew Dober def. Joshua Burkman via KO (Round 1, 3:40)

OHHHHHHHHH THAT'S IT!!! @DrewDober lands the left hand and Burkman goes OUT!! What a way to kick off #UFC214! pic.twitter.com/iAwcwVKFVs — #UFC214 (@ufc) July 29, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images