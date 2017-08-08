Washington Redskins Make Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘Dream Come True’ At Training Camp

Dale Earnhardt Jr. just gave us all a reminder that us common folk aren’t the only ones who look up to professional athletes.

Earnhardt is a diehard Washington Redskins fan and, on Tuesday, he got to spend time with the team at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver got to fulfill his, and every Redskins fan’s dream when he took the field with quarterback Kirk Cousins for a game of catch.

As a diehard fan, this was a dream come true experience. Thanks for the hospitality of the staff, players, and fans!! #HTTR https://t.co/eFpn6Se0JO — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 8, 2017

But Earnhardt probably should have listened to Cousins and taken a breather between routes.

I think they both were underestimating how slow I was. https://t.co/GAzoPdpEFN — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 8, 2017

Cousins also introduced him to Jamison Crowder, who happened to grow up an hour away from Earnhardt.

After hanging out with current players, the 42-year-old Earnhardt met Redskins legends Bruce Smith and Joe Jacoby.

And even though he was at training camp, NASCAR’s most popular driver unsurprisingly signed lots of autographs.

Based on a tweet from Amy Earnhardt, it seems like her husband is ranking Tuesday’s festivities as the second greatest day of his life other than his weeding day.

Considering the Redskins invited the Hendrick Motorsports driver to training camp, it’s safe to say they’re not mad about the Twitter rant he went on after Washington fired its former GM, Scot McCloughan, in March.