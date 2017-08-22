Watch Rangers Manager, Bird Whisperer Jeff Banister Carry Pigeon Off Field

We’ve seen birds have some dangerous encounters with humans at Major League Baseball games. But Jeff Banister extended the olive branch Monday night.

The Texas Rangers were trying to play the Los Angeles Angels when a seemingly injured pigeon plopped onto the infield. No one really knew what to do with the thing, as umpires and players tried unsuccessfully to get it off the field.

That’s when Banister intervened. The Rangers manager walked right over and scooped up the ailing avian, carrying it into the dugout where it was properly cared for and released.

Jeff Banister helps an injured bird off the field. #LoneStarGrit @Rangers pic.twitter.com/DdOOWDo2wX — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) August 22, 2017

Pigeon update: Jeff Banister took the bird that camped in the infield in the fourth inning to a stadium attendant, who set it free. — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilson_FWST) August 22, 2017

Now, that’s the type of leadership you like to see in a manager.

The clearly-inspired Rangers went on to beat the Angels 5-3, while Banister might want to consider a future in animal care.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images