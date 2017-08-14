Watch Rafael Devers Hit Game-Tying Home Run Off 103-MPH Pitch From Aroldis Chapman

Rafael Devers continues to impress.

The Boston Red Sox rookie has been raking since his call-up from Triple-A Pawtucket, and New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman found out how good he is during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night.

The Red Sox trailed by a run with one out in the final frame when Devers turned around a 103-mph fastball from Chapman, launching it over the left-center field wall to tie the game at two.

Take a look at the monster shot by Devers.

Wow.

Here’s how impressive Devers’ fourth round-tripper of the season was.

Devers' homered on a 102.8 mph fastball. Baseball Savant has that as the highest velo pitch to yield a HR in Statcast era. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 14, 2017

It was the first home run Chapman had surrendered this season and it landed 423 feet away.

