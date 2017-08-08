Why Barry Bonds Wishes He Played One More Season Before Retiring From MLB

Could Major League Baseball and its fans have endured another year of Barry Bonds? Probably not, but don’t tell that to the all-time home run king.

Monday marked the 10th anniversary of Bonds breaking Hank Aaron’s home run record, yet the 53-year-old apparently isn’t concerned with what was, but rather what should’ve been. Bonds, who retired from baseball to little fanfare after the 2007 season, ultimately thinks he should’ve played one more year.

“Yeah, it should have only been nine (years ago), Bonds said Monday when asked about the anniversary, via ESPN. “I should have played one more year, I should have had the chance to.

“It’s all right, though. Those 22 (years) were still good. I wish I could have gotten to retire better, or just walk away better, whatever it was, however you want to call it.”

Considering the never-ending barrage of criticism Bonds dealt with as he marched toward the greatest record in sports, it’s understandable that he wishes he retired on different terms. Bu the real reason he wanted to come back perhaps was to achieve something that’s never been done.

“I was what, (38) away from 800 (home runs)? I’d have been real close,” Bonds said, via ESPN. “I would have never hit under 20-something, no matter what.”

In Bonds’ defense, he’s probably right about not hitting under 20 home runs. In his 22-year career, he failed to reach 20 homers just once, and in one of those seasons he played just 14 games.

But anyone who watched Bonds at the end of his career knows hitting 38 homers was virtually impossible. Considering how rough his knees looked in 2007, it’s remarkable he left the yard 28 times.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images