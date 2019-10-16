Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Krejci can’t catch a break to begin the season.

The Boston Bruins center missed the season opener after suffering a lower-body during the preseason. And in Monday’s win over the Anaheim Ducks, Krejci left the game after logging less than five minutes of ice time over seven shifts.

In the Bruins’ first practice since Monday’s game, Krejci on Wednesday took part in some — but not all — of practice. After the session, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that Krejci is day-to-day while “nursing an upper-body injury.” The chance remains that Krejci plays in Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here’s how the Bruins’ lines looked without Krejci.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Brett Ritchie

Danton Heinen–David Backes/Par Lindholm–Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner.

Puck drop from TD Garden for Bruins-Lightning is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images