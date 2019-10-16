Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some pretty bad weather is about to roll through New York, and as such Game 4 of the American League Championship Series is postponed.

The Yankees and Houston Astros were set to meet Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, but now Game 4 is set to be played Thursday, with Game 5 now on Friday. Had Game 4 been played Wednesday, it would’ve been a bullpen game for both teams.

While the Yankees certainly benefit from not having to tax their bullpen at this point in the series, their offense could be in a little trouble. Because of the delay, the Astros now should be able to trot out Zack Greinke and Justin Verlander in Game 4 and 5, respectively. The Astros need just two more wins to clinch the series, so being able to roll with that 1-2 punch, even if it is against likely Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton, is an advantage for the Astros — despite Greinke’s shortcomings.

Game 4 will be played at 8:08 p.m. ET, while Game 5 will be at 7:08 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images