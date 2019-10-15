Kemba Walker was the face of the Charlotte Hornets franchise for eight seasons, but it won’t quite be that way in Boston.

Walker, who signed a four-year deal this offseason with the Celtics to replace Kyrie Irving, won’t be as relied upon with names like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart surrounding him. And that’s something the guard is OK with.

“It takes a lot of pressure off me,” Walker said Tuesday, per MassLive’s John Karalis. “I’m getting a lot of different shots as well, but I’m loving it, not having to do so much all the time. Hopefully my usage rate might be going down a little bit. It allows other guys to make plays and I can appreciate that for sure.”

For reference, Karalis writes Walker took just 13 shots in two preseason games with Boston, while he took 10 shots per game last year with Charlotte.

It’s clear Walker is enjoying his time in Green already. He revealed he “was in awe” during the Celtics’ preseason game against his former Hornets team, and also received a new furry companion after Sunday’s blowout win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

