BOSTON — Brad Marchand didn’t let Tuesday night’s game stay tied for very long at TD Garden.

Just two minutes after Kasperi Kapanen tied things up at 1-1 in the second, Marchand responded. David Pastrnak, who scored his 10th goal of the season in the first, passed the puck over to Marchand who was waiting in the right slot. The winger slapped the puck past Michael Hutchinson for the 2-1 lead.

Take a look:

Toronto clearly has no answer for this elusive top line.

The tally marked Marchand’s fifth of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images