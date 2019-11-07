Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins can’t catch a break.

With multiple forwards already out of action, the B’s just lost another, at least for Friday. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced following Thursday’s practice that Jake DeBrusk is dealing with a lower-body injury that he played through Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens.

As a result, DeBrusk didn’t practice Thursday and won’t travel with the team for Friday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. Peter Cehlarik, as well as Zach Senyshyn, also were called up, though Senyshyn getting sent down Wednesday merely was a paper transaction.

Now in addition to DeBrusk, David Backes, Joakim Nordstrom and Par Lindholm are sidelined, the latter two of whom are on injured reserve. Cassidy did indicate that of the injured forwards, Nordstrom is closest to a return.

The Bruins and Red Wings will meet Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how the lines looked in Thursday’s practice.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Patrnak

Peter Cehlarik–David Krejci–Danton Heinen

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Zach Senyshyn

Chris Wagner–Sean Kuraly–Brett Ritchie

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images