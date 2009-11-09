Jimmie Johnson Crashes, Kurt Busch Wins at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jimmie Johnson's drive

to history took a hard hit against the wall and Kyle Busch ran out of

gas trying to complete an unprecedented NASCAR trifecta.

Kurt Busch won at Texas Motor Speedway on

Sunday, taking over the lead with 2 1/2 laps left when his younger

brother's car suddenly slowed on the backstretch after leading 232 of

the 334 laps.

Johnson, the series points leader trying to

become the first Sprint Cup driver to win four consecutive season

championships, wrecked on the third lap.

His crew needed more than an hour to repair

and basically rebuild his No. 48 Chevrolet, but he returned to finish

38th — 129 laps behind Kurt Busch. Johnson's points lead was cut from

184 to 73 over Hendrick teammate Mark Martin, who finished fourth, with

two races left.

"It's still a respectable lead, 73 with two to

go is a good position to be in," Johnson said. "I hate we gave up all

these points. … It's not as bad as it could have been, we could have

finished 43rd."

Kyle Busch won the Nationwide and Camping

World Truck races at Texas, and was trying to become the first driver

to win in all three of NASCAR's national series on the same weekend. It

was the 28th time he ran all three races the same weekend.

"This is the first time Kyle and I raced each

other hard," said Kurt Busch, who led six times for 89 laps while also

running second behind his brother much of the race. "It's bittersweet,

I was rooting for him, but at the same time this is for us. "

Kurt Busch got his second victory of the

season in the No. 2 Dodge, and 20th of his career, with an average

speed of 147.137 mph. Denny Hamlin finished a distant second, 25.686

seconds behind, and Matt Kenseth was third.

Jeff Gordon, another Hendrick driver who is

third in points, finished 13th after avoiding serious problems of his

own. He cut his points deficit to Johnson from 192 to 112 points,

though he lost ground on Martin.

Kyle Busch had trouble refiring his car after his splash and dash stop and wound up 11th.

Dave Rogers, who made his debut as Kyle

Busch's crew chief in Sprint Cup, said they thought they had enough

fuel to finish the race and described the driver as "frustrated." Busch

didn't talk to reporters.

Coming out of Turn 2 on the third lap, Sam

Hornish got loose after apparently being tapped by David Reutimann.

Hornish made contact with Johnson, who scraped the outside wall. It

looked as if Johnson might save his car before he was hit again by

Hornish, then slammed into the inside wall.

Johnson returned to the track on lap 115, the

front and rear of his car solid black after all the repairs. The front

and rear suspensions and the driveshaft had been replaced, along with

other repairs. Crew members from the teams of Gordon and Dale Earnhardt

Jr. assisted in what looked like a makeshift body shop in the garage.

After finishing second at Texas in April,

behind Gordon, Johnson had another disappointing fall race at Texas

while trying to close out a championship.

Last November, Johnson struggled to 15th

while Carl Edwards gambled on fuel and won by a wide margin. Johnson

left Texas with a 106-point lead in the chase last year, and won by 69

over Edwards.

Gordon avoided serious trouble in the second

turn on lap 175, spinning but not hitting anything after Juan Pablo

Montoya and Edwards made contact and spun ahead of him going onto the

backstretch.

When Gordon turned down to avoid the other

cars, he spun himself. He ended up with flat tires and a broken brace

and came into the pit before it was opened, incurring the penalty that

made him restart at the back of the field. He was still in 18th place,

where he was at the time of the accident, when the race restarted.