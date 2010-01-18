Junior Hockey Player Mikael Tam Hospitalized After Vicious Hit From Patrice Cormier

An 18-year-old junior hockey player is in stable condition at a hospital after taking a vicious elbow to the face on Sunday night.

Mikael Tam went into convulsions on the ice and was rushed to a hospital after getting hit by Patrice Cormier in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game, according to the Winnipeg Free Press. Tam suffered brain trauma and damage to several teeth, and he will remain in the hospital until Tuesday morning.

The report also says that Cormier will face punishment and could even face possible criminal charges. As Cormier is a New Jersey Devils prospect, Devils GM Lou Lamoriello told NJ.com that he doesn’t believe Cormier will be given a season-long suspension.

“I’m not the judge or jury, but in my opinion no,” Lamoriello said, adding that he didn’t expect to see criminal charges made.

The incident marked the second time in the last month Cormier has landed an elbow in the face of an opponent. During one of Team Canada’s exhibition games leading up to the World Junior Championships, Cormier dropped Sweden’s Anton Rodin in front of the Swedish bench.