Listen to a Clip of The Remains”Monbo Time’

Here are the lyrics to "Monbo Time," named for Red Sox ace Bill Monbouquette, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2008. Fifty percent of proceeds from sales of the song will be donated to the Jimmy Fund.
You can hear a sample of the song here.
"Monbo Time"
(Copyright 2010 by Vern Miller, Barry Tashian, Fred Cantor and David Levin)
I remember the Citgo sign
High above Kenmore Square
The first time our dad
Took us there
Heading into Fenway
In a sea of blue and red
I still recall
The words he said
He said: Baby it’s Monbo Time
Baby it’s Monbo Time
Get ready for Monbo Time
In 1967
The Impossible Dream
With Yaz and Lonnie
Oh baby what a team
Then came Carbo’s homer
And Pudge saved the day
Ken Coleman and Ned Martin
Gave the play by play
Baby it’s Monbo Time
Baby it’s Monbo Time
Get ready for Monbo Time
Pedro Martinez
Really laid down the law
With Manny, Papi and Schilling
It was the greatest comeback of all
Today we’re three generations
Our kids have been to Fenway too
Now they’re part of Red Sox Nation
Like me and you
Baby it’s Monbo Time
Baby it’s Monbo Time
Get ready for Monbo Time
Powered by WordPress.com VIP