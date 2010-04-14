Listen to a Clip of The Remains”Monbo Time’

Here are the lyrics to "Monbo Time," named for Red Sox ace Bill Monbouquette, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2008. Fifty percent of proceeds from sales of the song will be donated to the Jimmy Fund.

You can hear a sample of the song here.

"Monbo Time"

(Copyright 2010 by Vern Miller, Barry Tashian, Fred Cantor and David Levin)

I remember the Citgo sign

High above Kenmore Square

The first time our dad

Took us there

Heading into Fenway

In a sea of blue and red

I still recall

The words he said

He said: Baby it’s Monbo Time

Baby it’s Monbo Time

Get ready for Monbo Time

In 1967

The Impossible Dream

With Yaz and Lonnie

Oh baby what a team

Then came Carbo’s homer

And Pudge saved the day

Ken Coleman and Ned Martin

Gave the play by play

Baby it’s Monbo Time

Baby it’s Monbo Time

Get ready for Monbo Time

Pedro Martinez

Really laid down the law

With Manny, Papi and Schilling

It was the greatest comeback of all

Today we’re three generations

Our kids have been to Fenway too

Now they’re part of Red Sox Nation

Like me and you

Baby it’s Monbo Time

Baby it’s Monbo Time

Get ready for Monbo Time