Josh Beckett’s Start Could Be Pushed Back Later Than Friday

BOSTON — Josh Beckett's next start, already pushed back two days to give him more time to work on his recent problems, might be delayed further.

Beckett will be examined Tuesday after enduring back spasms Monday night while practicing hitting for a three-game interleague series starting May 21 at Philadelphia.

"We really don't know" if it will affect plans for Beckett to pitch Friday, manager Terry Francona said after Boston's 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Before the game, Red Sox pitching coach John Farrell said the right-hander would start Friday night in Detroit, while knuckleballer Tim Wakefield takes Beckett's spot Wednesday at home against Toronto. The Red Sox are off Thursday.

Farrell said the switch gives Beckett an extra side session on Tuesday, which may now be in jeopardy.

"We'll get him checked out in the morning," Francona said. "When he was swinging … it spasmed up on him a little bit."

Beckett is 1-1 with a 7.46 ERA in seven starts and has allowed at least seven earned runs in three of his last four outings. In a 10-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday night, he gave up nine runs in 5 1/3 innings. Six of them scored in the sixth when Beckett hit two batters with pitches.

Beckett was 17-6 with a 3.86 ERA last year.