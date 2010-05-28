Tyler Seguin Says He Can Do Whatever Is Needed In Boston

Lost in the craze over Taylor Hall and his Windsor Spitfires marching toward their second straight Memorial Cup was the kid who went home early. That same kid who is actually ranked higher than Hall in the NHL’s Central Scouting rankings, the same kid who was in Boston to talk about possibly coming to the Bruins. That would be Mr. Tyler Seguin.

Seguin and his Plymouth Whalers coach Mike Vellucci spoke to WEEI.com on Thursday about the possibility of coming to Boston as the No.2 overall pick and how he would fit in the Bruins’ system.



“Tyler skates a lot like [Steve Yzerman], probably even a little bit better of a skater,” Vellucci told WEEI.com. “I think [the comparisons] are fair. I know that it’s flattering for Tyler, but I think it’s more than just on the ice. I think it’s character too. I think Tyler’s a mature kid and carries himself off the ice the way Steve Yzerman did too and Joe Sakic, guys like that. I think that there’s so many aspects of why he’s compared to him not just on the ice. I think it’s the whole package.”

It is lofty praise for the 18-year-old, but is Seguin what the Bruins need?

The Bruins are stacked at center. With David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron and Marc Savard in the fold, they are not short on playmakers, which is a central part to Seguin’s game.

“I really did [play selflessly] last year when I had better players around me,” Seguin told WEEI.com. “I’d dish the puck, and I knew they’d score, so I had more assists than goals. This year coming in, I’ve always been a playmaker.”

But what Seguin wants to get across is that he is not a one-dimensional player. When he wants to, Seguin has proven that he can light the lamp with the best of them.

“I really wanted to show that I could also bury the puck, so I more than doubled my goals,” he said. “I just wanted to show that I could be a complete player. I could be a goal scorer or a playmaker.”

And a goal scorer he can be. He finished the year as the top scorer in the OHL with 48 goals and a total of 106 points. True to his game, the rest of his points were rounded out with 58 assists. It’s a pedigree that has drawn another lofty comparison from Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli, who compared the prospect to Steven Stamkos, the star center for Tampa Bay who just earned himself a share of the Rocket Richard trophy.

That’s good news for the Bruins, who, regardless of depth charts, desperately need goals. Though Seguin is a natural center, he could easily move to the wing and bring that scoring touch to the B’s.

In the end, that’s all that Seguin wants to get across. He is ready to play wherever and whenever he’s needed.