Red Sox-Themed Mickey Mouse Statue in All-Star Game Contest Gets Vandalized

Disneyland may be the happiest place on earth, except if you were Mickey Mouse last weekend.

A Mickey Mouse statue dressed in a Red Sox uniform outside the Discovery Science Center near Disneyland was vandalized Friday, the Orange County Register reports.

Perhaps an angry fan didn’t appreciate the tribute to the Angels’ cross-country rivals. According to the Register, it appears that someone took an object and beat the statue’s arm.

"There is a crack in one of the arms and some damage to the baseball Mickey is holding," Matt Bourne, a spokesman for Major League Baseball, told the Register.

MLB has removed the statue and is attempting to repair the damage.

"It will be returned to the Science Center if it can be properly fixed," Bourne said.

The statue had been outside the museum since June 3 as part of a contest related to the All Star game at Angel Stadium in Ahaheim on July 13.

Thirty-six Mickey statues dressed in various team uniforms were placed around Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties as part of the contest. The 36 statues represented each of the 32 MLB teams, as well as four in All-Star garb.

Fans were challenged to take their photograph with each of the statues and submit them online. The first to post a link to all the photos would win tickets to the All-Star Game.