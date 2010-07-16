Report: Rangers Could Revisit Mike Lowell Trade Talks With Red Sox

Mike Lowell, Texas Ranger?

According to WEEI.com, the Rangers are inquiring about the veteran third baseman/first baseman again.

Texas originally was set to trade for Lowell in December, but pulled out when it was not sold on his injured right hip. In that proposed deal, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to pay $9 million of Lowell’s $12 million salary.

Lowell still remains on the 15-day DL as he recovers from soreness from offseason hip surgery, but he's close enough to returning that the Rangers are monitoring his progress.

"[Lowell] took some ground balls, [hit] some balls off the tee and in the cage," Red Sox manager Terry Francona told reporters in a Thursday news conference. "He actually felt pretty good. We’re going to start ramping him back up, too."

Texas is very thin at first base after sending rookie sensation Justin Smoak to Seattle in the Cliff Lee deal. Currently occupying the bag is Chris Davis, who is hitting just .203.

Before making any deal for Lowell, however, WEEI.com reports that the Rangers will explore other possible trade avenues.