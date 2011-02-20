Dennys Reyes Expected to Arrive in Red Sox Camp Later This Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Denny Reyes, the veteran left-hander signed by the Red Sox to a minor league deal, continues to deal with some visa issues and has yet to be able to report to camp. A resolution is around the corner, however.

Reyes and right-hander Alfredo Aceves, who has also had some hurdles to clear but has been seen in camp, are heading to a consulate on Wednesday and could be with the team the following day, just a few days before Grapefruit League play begins.

The 33-year-old Reyes figures to be right in the middle of a fight for a job in the bullpen. Manager Terry Francona does not anticipate that the delay will hurt Reyes’ chances.

“If he hasn’t been throwing and he’s behind, that wouldn’t be good,” Francona said. “He knows what he’s in for. He knows he’s in competition. I would be surprised if he’s allowed himself to get behind.”

Reyes was 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA in 59 games for St. Louis last year. In his last stint in the American League, he went 10-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 191 games for Minnesota from 2006 to 2008.