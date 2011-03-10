Brandon Meriweather Was Present During Shooting in Florida, According to Sherriff’s Office

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has determined Patriots safety "Brandon Meriweather, among others, has been identified as being present during a shooting" that occurred Feb. 28 on 17th Street in Apopka, Fla., and the shooting is still being investigated.

Earlier on Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Meriweather had not been listed as a victim, suspect or witness in any police report involving an alleged shooting.

Meriweather was accused of shooting two men, one of them in the head, during a fight outside of a house party in his hometown of Apopka, Fla., according to Deadspin. The report cited John Morgan, the attorney for the victims.

Morgan has not returned multiple messages left by NESN.com.

The Patriots released a statement on the incident.

"We are aware of the reported allegation, but do not have any additional information," the statement read.