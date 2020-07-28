Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zack Cox and Doug Kyed are back from vacation and so is the NESN Patriots Podcast.

In 2019 the Patriots linebackers were labeled “The Boogeymen”. Over the course of an offseason, the Patriots have lost Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy, and now Dont’a Hightower as he joins Pat Chung, Marcus Cannon, and others as players who have opted out of the 2020 NFL season.

Cox and Kyed address these absences and share their thoughts on who has the potential to step up and fill the voids in the Patriots roster.