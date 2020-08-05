Zack Cox and Doug Kyed are back with another episode of the NESN Patriots Podcast and Pats training camp is just a few days away.

We are closing in on NFL training camp and more Patriots have opted out of the 2020 NFL Season. Bill Belichick opened up on signing Cam Newton and Devin McCourty called out the NFL for moving the Opt-Out deadline. Cox and Kyed cover all of this and much more in the newest edition of the NESN Patriots Podcast.