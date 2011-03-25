Jermaine O’Neal to Rejoin Celtics on Road Trip, Should Practice Wednesday

When the Celtics hit the road this weekend, they'll be short two big men named O'Neal. But prior to Friday night's game at the TD Garden, coach Doc Rivers revealed that one of them would join the team midway through the trip.

Jermaine O'Neal will join the C's in Indianapolis on Monday night.

"He will be there," Rivers said. "He's not going to play. But he'll be there physically, in a suit and tie, in Indiana.

"He's coming because he thinks he's ready to practice. He'll be ready to come back soon. He's working out. He's been working out in Chicago lately, and he can drive [to Indianapolis]."

The Celtics play the Pacers on Monday night. On Tuesday, they fly to San Antonio for Thursday night's showdown with the West-leading Spurs. Rivers has scheduled a practice in San Antonio on Wednesday, and he's hoping O'Neal can work out with the team then.

If all goes well Wednesday, it should only be a matter of days before he sees game action again.

Rivers is excited to have the veteran big man back, but at the same time, he doesn't know how much to expect from him right away.

"His job is the same as when he left," the coach said. "He knew his defensive role. But you know what was unfortunate for him? I really thought that right before he went down, he was really not only buying into it, but he was doing it. He finally understood what we needed of him, I thought he bought into it and was getting what to do. He was really doing a great job of it, and then he got injured.

"I don't know how long it will take him to get back to that. And we don't know how long physically it will take him, just to move."