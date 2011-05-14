Dan LeBatard Bashes Celtics, City of Boston in Wake of Heat Knocking C’s From Playoffs

If you thought the Miami Heat went a little bit overboard in their celebration in the moments after they knocked off the Celtics on Wednesday, well then you obviously haven’t heard Dan LeBatard‘s latest podcast.

LeBatard, the Miami Herald columnist, occasional Pardon the Interruption fill-in and all-around loudmouth, used his May 12 podcast on 790 AM in Miami to bask in the glory of the Heat’s win.

He spent the first few minutes of his latest podcast practically screaming at the top of his lungs in rejoice after the C’s were knocked out.

Here are a few of the things he said.

He opened the rant by proclaiming, “Ladies and gentlemen! The Boston Celtics have been extinguished by the Miami Heat!”

That was probably the tamest that LeBatard was in his rant, as he then shifted his attention to Kevin Garnett — saying the Celtics power forward would spend his summer in Europe pushing around smaller European men — before going after Delonte West (an “evil leprechaun”), saying Bostonians would use “We would have won if that thing on Delonte’s lip hadn’t thrown off his equilibrium” as an excuse.

He also poked fun at the city of Boston as well, with enough overused cliches and stereotypes to fill Dan Marino‘s Super Bowl trophy case.

“You’ve got chowder, we’ve got beautiful women,” he started. “You’ve got baked beans. We’ve got beautiful women. Your women are covered up because of the snow. Our women are naked because of the cocaine.”

Then, LeBatard got real creative, making a Bill Buckner reference before pontificating, “Not a lot of people know this, but Osama bin Laden was from Boston.” He quickly backed off of that one, though.

Hear the entire rant at the beginning of LeBatard’s podcast below.

