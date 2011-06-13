Dan O’Halloran and Kelly Sutherland to Serve as Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Referees

BOSTON — Dan O'Halloran and Kelly Sutherland will be back on the ice once again in Game 6 on Monday at TD Garden.

That pair will serve as the night's referees for the third time in this Stanley Cup Final, after working Game 2 together in Vancouver and Game 4 in Boston. The Canucks won Game 2 in overtime, 3-2, with the Bruins going 1 for 3 on the power play and Vancouver 1 for 2. The Bruins prevailed 4-0 in Game 4 with neither team converting on the power play despite 21 penalties for 66 minutes being called.

The Canucks were 0-for-6 with the man advantage in that game and are 1-for-25 overall in the series. The Bruins aren't much better, going 3-for-21, including an 0-for-4 night in that Game 4 win. Boston was also 0-for-4 in Game 5, failing to convert despite getting the first four opportunities of the night, which came back to haunt them as they lost 1-0 for the second time in the series.

In Game 5, referees Stephen Walkom and Dan O'Rourke didn't fall for most of Vancouver's attempted embellishments, calling Alex Burrows for diving and not penalizing Zdeno Chara for his tap on Maxim Lapierre that left the Canucks agitator doubled over like he had been shot. Vancouver is sure to test O'Hallaron and Sutherland as well with their antics, and the Bruins will have to be careful not to get suckered into any unnecessary penalties.

O'Halloran was one of the two refs who worked the penalty-free Game 7 against Tampa Bay, but he also worked Game 4 of that conference final which featured nine penalties as the Lightning rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win 5-3. He also worked Game 3 against Montreal, a 4-2 Bruins win with 11 penalties called, and Game 3 of the Philadelphia series, a 5-1 Boston win with eight penalties called.

Sutherland worked Game 6 against Tampa, a 5-4 Bruins loss with 10 penalties and a 3-for-4 night on the power play by the Lightning. He also worked Game 2 of that series, a 6-5 Bruins win with 14 penalties, and Game 7 against Montreal, which the Bruins won 4-3 in overtime.



The linesmen for Game 6 will be Jay Sharrers and Jean Morin, who also worked with O'Halloran and Sutherland in both Games 2 and 4.