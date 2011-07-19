Blake Wheeler’s Desire to Win With Winnipeg Jets Fueled by Boston’s Recent Stanley Cup Win

Like every hockey player, Blake Wheeler wants his name engraved on the Stanley Cup. But watching his former team win NHL's coveted prize last season just makes him want it more.

Wheeler, who recently signed a two-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets, said he was both happy and sad to watch the Bruins win the Stanley Cup, Foxnews.com reports.

"It definitely narrows your focus a little bit, though, seeing the guys you went to battle with for 2 1/2 years come away with the trophy. It makes you want to get your name on it, too, so that's the goal — trying to turn this organization into one that can hopefully compete for one of those pretty soon."

The Bruins traded Wheeler, along with Mark Stuart, to the Atlanta Thrashers for Rich Peverley and Boris Valabik. In 23 games with the Thrashers, Wheeler scored 17 points. Wheeler was drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes and played his first full season with the Bruins in 2008-09.