Photochop Winners: Rob Gronkowski Does ‘Thriller’ Dance, Crosses Delaware River (Photos)

Rob Gronkowski never stops amazing Patriots fans with his play week in and week out, and he will look to keep that trend going on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The man they call “Gronk” has been dominant this postseason, including a 10-catch, 145-yard performance against the Denver Broncos where he scored three touchdowns.

But as you will see, Gronkowski is apparently a man of many talents that extend beyond football.

After one catch against Denver, the Patriots tight end was captured celebrating with an exaggerated first down motion. We decided to have some fun with it, and asked for NESN.com readers to send in their best altered or edited versions of the photo offering alternate explanations of what Gronkowski was doing.

After sorting through the many submissions — and thankfully not receiving any featuring Gronkowski and galpal Bibi Jones — we found the best and most creative of the bunch to share.

