Tiki Barber Reaches Divorce Settlement, Can Now Marry Fiancee Traci Lynn Johnson

Thu, Apr 5, 2012

Out with the old, in with the new.

Tiki Barber and his ex-wife, Ginny Barberreached a divorce settlement Wednesday, according to the New York Post. Now that the messy divorce is over, Barber can finally marry his 24-year-old fiancee, Traci Lynn Johnson.

Tiki was handed divorce papers two years ago when his relationship with Johnson was made public. At the time, Ginny was pregnant with Tiki’s twin girls.

Johnson, a former NBA intern, posed for Maxim just last year, as seen in the video below.

