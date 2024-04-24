The eve of the NFL draft is when teams start finalizing their prospect boards, and the Patriots reportedly are getting calls from franchises looking to get their guy.

De facto general manager Eliot Wolf confirmed to reporters last Thursday that New England is “open for business” regarding the third overall pick. While the Patriots publicly are keeping their options open to trade down, head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters at the annual league meetings it would take a “bag” to move out. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reported it could take more than three first-round picks to trade out.

Multiple teams are contenders to trade into the top three. ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Wednesday revealed the Giants and Minnesota Vikings have been the “most active” in discussions with the Patriots for the third overall pick. The NFL insider supported multiple reports regarding New York’s affinity for Drake Maye and that he’d be the quarterback they want to trade up for, especially if the Washington Commanders take Jayden Daniels.

The Vikings could also be a team with Maye high on their board. Quarterbacks coach Josh McCown coached Maye in high school, and Kevin O’Connell’s comments about QB development seem to hint the franchise is confident they can develop a player like Maye. The Minnesota head coach this week even confirmed he hopes a team like the Patriots would be willing to make a deal with them when he mentioned he sent a bouquet to Robert Kraft.

However, MassLive reported Tuesday that New England has yet to receive a “serious” offer for the No. 3 pick with their sources describing the offers as “laughable.”

That could change once the Patriots are on the clock Thursday night, and the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft will be must-watch to see how things shake out.