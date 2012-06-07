Red Sox Draftee Ty Buttrey Allowed to Walk at High School Graduation After Reported Controversy

Tuesday was supposed to be the best night of Ty Buttrey's young life. But an errant report indicated that the high school senior's crowning achievement could force him to miss his own high school graduation.

The 18-year-old pitcher was drafted in the fourth round of the MLB Draft, 151st overall, by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, making the youngster's dream come true. And now it appears that, even amid questions about his participation, the student at Providence High School, in Charlotte, N.C. will indeed be taking part in his graduation after all.

In fact, it appears that the rumor that Buttrey was banned from walking at his graduation was never true in the first place, according to the director of communications for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

"Providence High Principal Tracey Harrill met with Ty Buttrey and his mother [on Wednesday] at 4 p.m. to discuss his participation in the graduation ceremony," Tahira Stalberte said in an email to NESN.com. "During the meeting today, Ms. Harrill shared her thoughts about the situation and made a decision at 5:30 p.m. to allow Ty to participate in the graduation. No decision had been made prior to this meeting and Ms. Harrill never told Ty or his parents that he could not walk"

The controversy surrounding Buttrey grew when the pitching prospect was forced to miss his graduation rehearsal on Wednesday night in favor of negotiating terms of a contract with his new team. The missed rehearsal was a violation of school policy and carried the punishment of missing commencement ceremonies.

Obviously, being selected to live out your dream as a major league pitcher constitutes some extenuating circumstances.

Thumbnail via Twitter/@jakerobbins49