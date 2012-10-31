Marc Savard Blames Headaches on ‘NHL Bull [Expletive],’ Pleads for Lockout to End for Fans

Marc Savard has seen the best and the worst of the NHL, with the latter still dominating his life.

The Bruins center is unlikely to ever play in the NHL again, and he knows that. The ever-present reminder in the forms of post-concussion headaches serve as a not-so-subtle reminder of that.

However, Savard’s most recent headaches were felt on Tuesday night, and these headaches also had to do with the NHL, but not in the way you might imagine. This time around, Savard blamed his headaches on the ongoing NHL lockout.

“Headaches and it’s all because of the NHL bull—-,” he tweeted. “We need to get back in a room lock a door and battle it out for the fans we owe them. #honorNHL”

