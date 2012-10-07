Mark Sanchez Benching, Drew Brees’ Pursuit of Joe DiMaggio Among Top NFL Week 5 Prop Bets (Photos)

Two NFL quarterbacks could make news this weekend for very different reasons.

Sunday night marks the New Orleans Saints' return to primetime, where they will take on the San Diego Chargers in search of their first win of the season. It will also be a chance for quarterback Drew Brees to rewrite the record books. The New Orleans quarterback is looking to throw at least one touchdown pass for the 48th consecutive game. Doing so would break the current record which Brees shares with Johnny Unitas.

A night later, Mark Sanchez may be playing for his job, and it won't be easy. Sanchez, who has looked abysmal at times this season, may be in danger of being benched soon. He's facing a difficult task on Monday night in front of a national audience against J.J. Watt and the vaunted Houston Texans defense.

Both of those storylines are prevalent in this week's top NFL prop bets, courtesy of Bovada.

