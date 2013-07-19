Clay Buchholz Scratched From Thursday Bullpen Session, Will Be Re-Examined Friday

Clay Buchholz has hit yet another bump in his road to recovery.

The right-hander’s bullpen session originally scheduled for Thursday was scratched, Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters, and team doctors will now re-examine Buchholz’s right shoulder prior to Friday’s game against the Yankees.

“Over the past couple of days, [Buchholz] did not pick up a baseball,” Farrell said Thursday. “He shut down over the All-Star break. He’ll be re-examined here [Friday], at which time we’re hopeful that he would resume a throwing program.

“As optimistic as we were on this past road trip, particularly coming out of his work sessions in Seattle, where it felt like he was really turning a corner, he’s still got some lingering soreness in there. Through treatment, through some medication, letting that take hold over these past few days, that re-exam will be done [Friday] and hopefully that throwing program will start back up either [Friday] or Saturday.”

Buchholz, who is currently on the 15-day disabled list, has not pitched since June 8 while suffering from what the team is calling right-shoulder bursitis. He has been dominant when healthy, though, holding a 9-0 record with a 1.71 ERA through 12 starts.

“We have every intention and hope and outlook that he will resume pitching this season,” Farrell said. “I wish I could give you an exact date, to be honest with you. And Clay would, too.”

Hear Farrell’s full comments on Buchholz’s rehab in the video below, courtesy of WEEI’s Mike Petraglia.